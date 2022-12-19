Falkirk's Leanne Ross set for interim spell in charge of SWPL1 leaders Glasgow City

After captaining Glasgow City to fourteen consecutive top-tier titles, the former Falkirk Girls player, 41, joined the club’s coaching team last year and now will lead the team for the foreseeable future as they hunt for a new head coach.

Ross is also currently the assistant head coach of the women’s national team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her interim role, she will be supported by assistant coach Keiron McAneny and goalkeeping coach Sam Devine.

Falkirk's Leanne Ross was a hero for Glasgow City as a player, leading the club through its spell of dominance the top of the women's game (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Gleeson, who is stepping down due to a change in her employment outside football, said: “It is with great difficulty that I make the decision to part ways with Glasgow City FC.

" I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all at the club for providing the opportunity to be involved with such an iconic women’s football club such as Glasgow City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish to thank the board, staff, and players for their progressive attitude, and always striving to raise their standards during my time at the Club.

"At this point I am happy to leave the club top of the league table and have no doubt that the club are well positioned to continue uninterrupted by my absence in the capable hands of Leanne Ross and an excellent support staff team."

Advertisement Hide Ad