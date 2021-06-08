Falkirk's Leanne Ross leads Glasgow City to 14th consecutive SWPL title

Leanne Ross lifts the SWPL trophy as Glasgow City secured an incredible 14th consecutive title (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 39-year old, who played youth football for Falkirk Girls, has been a part of every single one of those title winning seasons since joining City in 2007.

Managed by former Stenhousemuir boss Scott Booth, City were pursued all the way by Celtic but knew a win on the final day would secure the league for them yet again.

They made it through the season with just one league defeat as they were victorious in 18 of their 21 matches and netted a whopping 77 goals, conceding just 16.