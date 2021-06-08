Falkirk's Leanne Ross leads Glasgow City to 14th consecutive SWPL title
Falkirk born Leanne Ross captained Glasgow City to an incredible 14th consecutive SWPL title with a 2-0 win over Rangers last weekend.
The 39-year old, who played youth football for Falkirk Girls, has been a part of every single one of those title winning seasons since joining City in 2007.
Managed by former Stenhousemuir boss Scott Booth, City were pursued all the way by Celtic but knew a win on the final day would secure the league for them yet again.
They made it through the season with just one league defeat as they were victorious in 18 of their 21 matches and netted a whopping 77 goals, conceding just 16.
It marks yet another honour in the career of Ross, undoubtedly one of Falkirk’s most decorated sportspeople ever, who has won a full set of domestic medals with City, played in the UEFA Women’s Champions League on multiple occasions and earned 133 Scotland caps before her international retirement in 2017.