Falkirk's league cup rivals crash out of Group D over administrative error

However, it will now be Greenock Morton instead of Hibernian who will hoping the Bairns slip up against Danny Lennon’s side – after the Ton were retrospectively awarded a 3-0 victory from their fixture against the Easter Road side last night.

On the night, Lee Johnson’s men lost on penalties to the Championship outfit, gaining them one point which saw them still able to catch Falkirk.

Now, it is Dougie Imrie’s side who can mathematically catch-up and steal top spot, if they beat Bonnyrigg Rose and the Bairns lose to Clyde.

One of Rocky Bushiri's bookings came against the Bairns (Photos: Michael Gillen)

Hibs issued an apology to its supporters, Morton and to the SPFL saying: “The administrative error has been investigated internally, and whilst processes are already in place to prevent issues of this nature from occurring, additional steps have been added to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Defender Rocky Bushiri was booked in both matches he has played in so far, and therefore was ineligible to face Morton despite starting the match.

On the second Group D matchday, John McGlynn’s men shocked Hibs, winning 1-0 on the night thanks to an Aidan Nesbitt header.

Meanwhile, Rangers loan duo Kai Kennedy and Juan Alegria are set to be missing from Saturday’s matchday squad.

Hibs' boss Lee Johnson has has a tough start at Easter Road