Falkirk's latest recruit Lennon Walker joins Bo'ness United on loan

The former Dundee United youth prospect, who was also a pupil at the SFA’s Graeme High performance school in Falkirk, returns to Max Christie’s side having been at the club for the second half of least season.
The 18-year-old was one of the BU’s key performers in their end of season run, which saw them reach the Lowland League Cup final.
A spokeperson for the Bairns said: “Lennon joined Falkirk for pre-season where he impressed and earned a contract.
"He will immediately join Bo’ness United on loan to continue his development whilst training weekly with the Falkirk first team.”