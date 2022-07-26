Falkirk's latest recruit Lennon Walker joins Bo'ness United on loan

Lennon Walker in action for Bo'ness last season (Photo: Scott Louden)

The former Dundee United youth prospect, who was also a pupil at the SFA’s Graeme High performance school in Falkirk, returns to Max Christie’s side having been at the club for the second half of least season.

The 18-year-old was one of the BU’s key performers in their end of season run, which saw them reach the Lowland League Cup final.

A spokeperson for the Bairns said: “Lennon joined Falkirk for pre-season where he impressed and earned a contract.