Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn being presented with the Glen's League One manager of the month award for February

He was also named manager of the month for January, and won the award this time around after leading his team to an unbeaten month again.

February kicked off with a comeback 2-1 win against Kelty Hearts followed by a mid-week draw at Alloa Athletic.

Then after the Bairns trounced Darvel 5-1 in the Scottish Cup – they went on to defeat Alloa and Airdrieonians in the league.

McGlynn said of his award: “I am delighted to accept this award for the second month in a row, a big thank you to all the players who have been so consistent over this period, performing at a high level and producing some great results.