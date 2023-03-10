Falkirk's John McGlynn named as League One's manager of month again
Falkirk manager John McGlynn has been named as League One’s manager of the month for February, making it two in a row for the Bairns boss.
He was also named manager of the month for January, and won the award this time around after leading his team to an unbeaten month again.
February kicked off with a comeback 2-1 win against Kelty Hearts followed by a mid-week draw at Alloa Athletic.
Then after the Bairns trounced Darvel 5-1 in the Scottish Cup – they went on to defeat Alloa and Airdrieonians in the league.
McGlynn said of his award: “I am delighted to accept this award for the second month in a row, a big thank you to all the players who have been so consistent over this period, performing at a high level and producing some great results.
“This award acknowledges the hard work of not only the players, but also our back room staff who work tirelessly to get these performances and results, so I would like to give a big thank you to them as well.”