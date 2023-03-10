News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk's John McGlynn named as League One's manager of month again

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has been named as League One’s manager of the month for February, making it two in a row for the Bairns boss.

By Ben Kearney
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 3:58pm
Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn being presented with the Glen's League One manager of the month award for February
Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn being presented with the Glen's League One manager of the month award for February
Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn being presented with the Glen's League One manager of the month award for February

He was also named manager of the month for January, and won the award this time around after leading his team to an unbeaten month again.

February kicked off with a comeback 2-1 win against Kelty Hearts followed by a mid-week draw at Alloa Athletic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then after the Bairns trounced Darvel 5-1 in the Scottish Cup – they went on to defeat Alloa and Airdrieonians in the league.

McGlynn said of his award: “I am delighted to accept this award for the second month in a row, a big thank you to all the players who have been so consistent over this period, performing at a high level and producing some great results.

Most Popular

“This award acknowledges the hard work of not only the players, but also our back room staff who work tirelessly to get these performances and results, so I would like to give a big thank you to them as well.”

John McGlynnLeague OneFalkirkBairnsKelty HeartsAirdrieonians