The Bairns picked up three wins on league duty over the course of the month, beating Montrose 2-1 and Clyde 4-0 at home before defeating Edinburgh 2-1 in the capital two weeks ago.

McGlynn’s men also beat Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Cup fourth round to ensure it was a perfect start to 2023 – which is still ongoing after Saturday’s last-gasp win at Kelty Hearts, making them the only team in the SPFL to boast such a record.

After leading his side to six wins in a row in all competitions, McGlynn said of the award: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of Falkirk Football Club. I would like to thank every player in the squad for their efforts, their performances, and their consistency during January, this award is for everyone at the club.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn with his award (Pics by Ian Sneddon)

“Paul and I work closely together with our back room staff, and it’s a massive thanks to Bobby Geddes, Graeme Henderson, Rachael Gilllen, Matty Rowan, Chris McGill, Allan Fraser, Jack Cunningham, and Bobby Wilson for all their hard work and expertise.

“I would also like to thank the board of directors for their support especially through the January transfer window, and the fans for their backing home and away, they’ve been right behind us all season.”

Falkirk are currently second in League 1 on 44 points, now five ahead of Airdrieonians in third and only five behind leaders Dunfermline. They take on Alloa Athletic on Tuesday night at the Indodrill in a rearranged league fixture.