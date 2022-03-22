Falkirk's Jaze Kabia named in SPFL Team of the Week

The Livingston loanee opened the scoring, pouncing on a defensive mistake to fire home after just four minutes.

He then set up Charlie Telfer for the Bairns second goal with a deft back-heel flick putting the ball in the midfielders path.

Since joining in the January transfer window, the Irishman, 21, has scored four goals in nine games.

Jaze Kabia celebrates opening the scoring against Dumbarton (Picture: Alan Murray)

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “I was delighted to get back on the scoresheet. I’m feeling fit and 100% again after some injury problems.

"On that pitch the hardest part was to actually put it into the back of the net even with an open goal.