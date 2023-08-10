Falkirk's first team squad picture for the 2023/24 season revealed
Our photographer, Michael Gillen, was on hand to capture Falkirk’s first team squad picture for the 2023/24 season this morning.
By Ben Kearney
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 13:09 BST
Top row: Alfredo Agyeman, Ross MacIver, Coll Donaldson, Sam Long, Nicky Hogarth, Owen Hayward, Liam Henderson, Tom Lang, Brad McKay.
Middle row: Chris McGill, Matty Rowan, Graeme Henderson, Erin Robertson, Pearse Carroll, Rhys Walker, Aidan Nesbitt, Brad Spencer, Logan Sinclair, Scott Honeyman, Callumn Morrison, Rachael Gillen, Alex Connon, Tony Begg.
Bottom row: Gary Oliver, Finn Yeats, Sean Mackie, Calvin Miller, Paul Smith, John McGlynn, Stephen McGinn, Leon McCann, Jordan Allan, Ola Lawal.