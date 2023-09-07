Falkirk's first League 1 clash with Hamilton Accies to be shown live on BBC Alba
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of a new deal with the SPFL that was thrashed out in the summer, BBC Alba will show 12 League 1 matches throughout the campaign, with the Bairns recent 4-1 win over Alloa Athletic having already been televised. The upcoming trip to Kelty Hearts is also set to shown later this month.
The fixture against John Rankin’s team, which was set to take place on Saturday, October 7, will now kick-off at the later time of 5.30pm.
A club spokesperson confirmed: “Further information regarding this fixture including ticketing info will be made available closer to the date.”
Meanwhile, earlier today striker Ross MacIver was named the club’s player of the month for August after his stunning start to his Bairns career – which has seen him score six times already.