Falkirk's first League 1 clash with Hamilton Accies to be shown live on BBC Alba

As part of a new deal with the SPFL that was thrashed out in the summer, BBC Alba will show 12 League 1 matches throughout the campaign, with the Bairns recent 4-1 win over Alloa Athletic having already been televised. The upcoming trip to Kelty Hearts is also set to shown later this month.

The fixture against John Rankin’s team, which was set to take place on Saturday, October 7, will now kick-off at the later time of 5.30pm.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Further information regarding this fixture including ticketing info will be made available closer to the date.”

