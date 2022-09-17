Falkirk's first-half display earns a point against Pars

Callumn Morrison slotted home to put the Bairns ahead as they dominated before the interval but a second-half penalty from Kyle Benedictus put the home side into the ascendancy.

Early on in the match, Rumarn Burrell, who made his first start for the club was a constant threat going in behind the defence.

On seven minutes he had the first shot on target, wrapping his foot around Craig McGuffie’s set-piece to direct the ball at goal – only for Deniz Mehmet to save at his feet.

Matthew Todd tussles with Gary Oliver (Photos: Dave Johnston/Alba Pics)

Falkirk were well on top at this point and moments later McGuffie should have opened the scoring.

He was played in by Burrell at the edge of the box but he shot wide of target while free.

Liam Henderson then had a header from a corner arrow wide from a corner on 20 minutes.

The only real chance of the half for the hosts came fifteen minutes later when Nicky Hogarth made a stunning reflex save after a stramash in the box.

Callumn Morrison celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal

James McPake’s side came out after the interval with a change of shape and they dominated as they went for an equaliser.

They got just that on 55 minutes when Liam Henderson flew into a tackle out wide and gave away a spot-kick.

Pars captain Benedictus fired home with aplomb to level the match.

Joe Chalmers crashed one off the post from range as Falkirk continued to fall back.

Dundee United loanee Chris Mochire was causing the Bairns backline trouble and he nearly put the hosts ahead when he weaved around the defence and looked to cushion the ball into the far corner.

His shot however just went past Hogarth’s goal.

Dunfermline hit post again when Nikolay Todorov’s near post outfit effort was so close to creeping in on 75 minutes.

The Bairns could have won it late on when Morrison did well out wide to cross into the area for Burrell who should have got a better touch on the ball in front of goal.

However, a point apiece was probably the right result.

Teams

Dunfermline: Deniz Mehmet, Aaron Comrie, Josh Edwards, Kyle Benedictus, Kyle McDonald, Joe Chalmers, Nikolay Todorov, Chris Mochrie, Rhys Breen, Lewis McCann, Matty Todd.

Subs: Max Little, Chris Hamilton, Craig Wighton, Sam Fisher, Sam Young, Andrew Tod, Taylor Sutherland.

Falkirk: Nicky Hogarth, Stephen McGinn, Liam Henderson, Coll Donaldson, Callumn Morrison, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie, Finn Yeats, Leon McCann, Gary Oliver, Rumarn Burrell.

Subs: Paddy Martin, Steven Hetherington, Seb Ross, Ola Lawal, Brad McKay, Sean Mackie, Pearse Carroll, Finlay Malcolm, Kai Kennedy.

Referee: Chris Graham.