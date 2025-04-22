Falkirk's final Scottish Championship fixture against Hamilton Accies selected for TV coverage

BBC Scotland have selected Falkirk’s home clash with Hamilton Accies as their pick for the Scottish Championship’s final round of fixtures.

John Rankin’s relegated Hamilton Accies travel to Falkirk on Friday, May 2 with no change to the kick-off time.

The Bairns sit three points clear of second-placed Livingston with a stronger goal difference, and they are still in pole position to lift the second-tier title despite a tough couple of weeks.

BBC Scotland hoping for Premiership promotion celebrations next Friday night

John McGlynn’s side head to Firhill on Friday night for another TV fixture against Partick Thistle - and if they win that then they head into the final night having all-but secured the trophy already.

But it really could go down to the wire if they lose out in Glasgow and Livingston go on to defeat Hamilton Accies this Saturday in South Lanarkshire.

Kick-off is still 7.45pm (BBC Scotland coverage getting underway at 7.30pm) with all fixtures getting underway at the same time. Livingston host Partick Thistle in their final outing.

In the past three campaigns, the Bairns will have been selected for live broadcast 28 times. That’s a figure only beaten in the SPFL by Old Firm giants Celtic and Rangers.

