Dylan Tait celebrates scoring against Airdrieonians (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait and his team-mates will try to create a seismic shock this Sunday as they visit Scottish champions Celtic in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup, kick-off 3pm.

Ex-Raith Rovers and Hibernian star Tait, 22, who has been in fine form for the Bairns in the Scottish Championship, also excelled as Falkirk deservedly beat Hearts 2-0 at home in the previous round of the league cup.

But he told the Falkirk Herald that facing Brendan Rodgers’ all conquering side is an entirely different proposition to taking on the Jambos.

Tait said: “The Celtic match is obviously a really big game for us but the league's the bread and butter I suppose this season. Playing Celtic is just a reward for doing so well in the cup for the club and it'll be a good day out and hopefully on that day we can give the best account of ourselves.

“Yeah, obviously in a away game it's different to playing at home but as you said we beat Hearts.

"Obviously on that day we were really, really good but as you said Celtic are a different animal and they're flying as well just now. It's going to be a really, really hard game.

“But I think on a day if we turn up and play our best then you never know, anything can happen in the cup game. We'll look forward to Celtic and hopefully we can make a shock.”

Tait has been pleased with his form this season after joining Falkirk on a two-year deal this summer, having been on loan from the Easter Road outfit last term.

The midfielder scored the Bairns’ opener during the 2-0 win at Airdrieonians last weekend.

He added: “Obviously, we've started the season really well and I think I've started the season quite good myself. I think there's still more to come from me and I'm still gradually just trying to keep getting fitter and fitter.

“It's probably the first time in a few years that I've played every single game again at a high intensity. Obviously, last season when I came into the team and stuff it was playing against part-time teams and it wasn't as intense.

"So, no, this year it's been really good and I've really enjoyed it. I've scored a few goals already this season and some big ones against big clubs.

"I really enjoy playing on the big occasions. I think it gets the best out of me. Hopefully I can just keep adding more goals this season.”