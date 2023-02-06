The Bairns picked up three wins on league duty over the course of the month, beating Montrose 2-1 and Clyde 4-0 at home before defeating Edinburgh 2-1 in the capital two weeks ago.

Winger Morrison grabbed two goals against the Bully Wee and one against the Citizens in those three outings, and has been a constant threat for Falkirk all season long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has scored 11 times in 21 league appearances and has also assisted on five occasions, most recent in that match against Edinburgh.

Callumn Morrison with his award (Photo: Roddy Mackenzie/Final Whistle Media)

Falkirk are currently second in League 1 on 44 points, now five ahead of Airdrieonians in third and only five behind leaders Dunfermline. They take on Alloa Athletic on Tuesday night at the Indodrill in a rearranged league fixture.