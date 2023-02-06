Falkirk's Callumn Morrison named League One's player of the month
Falkirk’s top goalscorer Callumn Morrison has been named as League One’s player of the month for January.
The Bairns picked up three wins on league duty over the course of the month, beating Montrose 2-1 and Clyde 4-0 at home before defeating Edinburgh 2-1 in the capital two weeks ago.
Winger Morrison grabbed two goals against the Bully Wee and one against the Citizens in those three outings, and has been a constant threat for Falkirk all season long.
The 23-year-old has scored 11 times in 21 league appearances and has also assisted on five occasions, most recent in that match against Edinburgh.
Falkirk are currently second in League 1 on 44 points, now five ahead of Airdrieonians in third and only five behind leaders Dunfermline. They take on Alloa Athletic on Tuesday night at the Indodrill in a rearranged league fixture.