Falkirk's Barney Stewart on juggling his football career with studying for a degree

Being a full-time professional footballer is one thing, but trying to finish an honours degree on top at the same time is an added pressure many would not even contemplate.

But that is the reality for Falkirk striker Barney Stewart, who is also currently a student at Heriot-Watt University, in the third year of Sport and Exercise Science course.

The 20-year-old Englishman signed for the Bairns last October from the university’s East of Scotland First Division team, and he has been tackling both his degree and his first foray into top-level football over the past five months.

“Finding the right balance has been the toughest thing,” Stewart admitted. “I'm confident in my ability, but obviously certain things need to change.

Barney Stewart alongside fellow recently-turned professional footballer Keelan Adams (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The speed of thought, the physicality, so much. But I am in the right environment to step up.

"You can see the success of Keelan (Adams) and how good he is – that was a huge part of why I came here.

"At the beginning of the season, I was looking to go up to the East of Scotland’s top-flight and now I am looking to go up to the Premiership.

“It’s a bit of a step, but I'm just taking it all in and I am loving it. There's no nerves from me.

Barney Stewart and his boss John McGlynn embrace on the touchline after a Stirlingshire Cup tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We all have one thing in our sights – and that’s to get promoted.

"I don't want to say this in case my parents are listening, but I'm putting the football first!”

Stewart – who was hailed by his boss John McGlynn for his role as a super sub in Falkirk’s 2-2 comeback draw against Ayr United last Saturday – says he is loving his gaffer’s “brutal honestly”.

The highly-rated forward came on for the second half, replacing Gary Oliver up top, and he created Scott Arfield’s leveller when he got the better of Scott McMann and drove forward, eventually forcing the goalkeeper into a save that spilled out to his team-mate.

On working under McGlynn and assistant boss Paul Smith, Stewart said: “When I first came in, it was Smudger doing all the communicating, helping me.

"Since I’ve been in proper, I’ve had the gaffer in my ear. He's brutally honest but that is how I like being managed.

“I just need the truth and the truth only, and he's been perfect for that. He pulls me up for the chances that I miss. I've just been taking it all in my stride, but I couldn't have got to this point without the support that I've had from the gaffer, Smudger, all of the boys really.

"They're talking me through every single step of the way, and it's really helpful. When you see everyone giving 100 per cent out there, it gives you no option but to give 100 per cent, so it just helps you step up to that level.”

Stewart played a crucial role in sealing the point that kept Falkirk top of the table, but he could have had a goal himself when he found himself latching onto a deft touch from Arfield in the box.

But he fired wide of target on the spin – and he knows he’ll be pulled for it by his boss just as any of the more experienced Bairns’ stars would.

So far in Navy Blue, Stewart has made six first-team appearances proper, and he is still searching for his first goal proper after already netting a handful in Stirlingshire Cup ties against Stenhousemuir and Dumbarton.

“I'm just going to blame my weak foot for that one,” he said. “I've turned onto my right, and I might have got a cleaner connection doing it differently, but I've got time to learn.

"The gaffer hasn't pulled me up yet about that one – but he will. I should be scoring some of the chances that I have missed.”

"I wasn't expecting it at all, to be honest, actually coming on in the first place. I thought Gary was doing really well up top, but I think they were just looking for a different type of striker up top just to change the game, and hopefully I did that.”

Stewart went back on loan to Heriot-Watt until January after joining to get valuable game-time while getting to know his new team-mates. He managed 17 goals for the promotion-chasing students this term before switching for good.