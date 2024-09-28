Falkirk's astonishing 43-match unbeaten league runs ends after 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers

28-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. KIRKCALDY. Stark's Park. Raith Rovers FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 8.

Falkirk’s astonishing 43-match unbeaten run on league duty came to an end on Saturday afternoon at Stark’s Park.

The Bairns perfect start to the William Hill Championship campaign was ended by Raith Rovers, who did enough to seal a 1-0 win thanks to an early penalty from Jack Hamilton.

Neill Collins’ side started the better of the two teams, and they deservedly took the lead when Dylan Tait’s misplaced pass led to Liam Henderson fouling Dylan Easton in the box.

And striker Hamilton duly struck home after 11 minutes, with a powerful effort enough to beat Nicky Hogarth who went the right way but couldn’t keep the ball out of the net.

The attacking threat of Easton was proving difficult for Falkirk to deal with – and the Bairns looked like a different team without talisman Ross MacIver leading the line.

Hearts loanee Finlay Pollock could have made it two for the hosts soon after the first when he blasted over one-on-one after being sent through by Easton.

John McGlynn’s side did fashion a great opportunity when ex-Raith ace Ethan Ross narrowly sent a low drive wide of target after an excellent run – but chances for the visitors were few and far between.

Moments later, Euan Murray should have scored for the Kirkcaldy team when he met a dangerous cross in the middle of the box, only to head over when it looked easier to score.

In the second half, Falkirk looked to get back into the match but they lacked the guile and speed that they have been playing with so far this season.

The biggest chance to level came on 53 minutes when a Sean Mackie cross was met by Tait at the back post – but he couldn’t get the right connection on the ball.

And despite huffing and puffing, Falkirk just didn’t do enough to get a leveller as they tasted defeat on league duty for the first time since April 19 2023, ending a remarkable 43-match run – one that will probably never be neared again.

Teams

Raith Rovers: Dabrowski, Freeman, Murray, Hanlon, Stevenson, Matthews, Byrne. Easton, Pollock, Connolly, Hamilton (‘11).

Subs: McNeil, Dick, Smith, Mullin, Gibson, Dabo, Brown, Jamieson, Montagu.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Henderson, Graham, Mackie, Spencer, Yeats, Tait, Agyeman, Ross, McKenna.

Subs: Sneddon, Hayward, McCann, McCafferty, McCrone, Nesbitt, Oliver, Miller, Shanley.

Referee: Matthew McDermid.