Falkirk’s Aidan Keena wins first SPFL goal of month award of new season

Aidan Keena celebrating scoring Falkirk's second goal against Airdrie last month (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The 22-year-old’s left-footed curler against Airdrieonians has been voted best goal of last month in all four SPFL divisions.

A Martin Boyle strike for Hibernian against Livingston was runner-up, with a Joe Aribo goal for Ross County against Rangers coming third.

Keena’s 30th-minute shot, following a through pass by Aidan Nesbitt, was one of two scored during counter-attacks by Paul Sheerin’s side in their League One game at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium on Saturday, August 14, the other having been supplied by Callumn Morrison two minutes previously.

Falkirk No 17 Aidan Keena being congratulated by team-mates after scoring against Airdrie (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Keena’s goal turned out to be the match-winner as the Bairns held on to win the game 2-1 despite midfielder Steven Hetherington’s 45th-minute sending-off, their hosts only netting once in reply, a Gabby McGill effort on 50 minutes.

The Irishman, signed by the Bairns in August last year, was delighted to pick up that Cinch-sponsored accolade, telling Falkirk TV: “It’s nice. I’ve not won one before. I’ve been up for goal of the season a couple of times, so it’s nice to win that.

“It was nice to get it in.

“I might have watched it a few times myself.

The left-footed curler that won Falkirk's Aidan Keena the first goal of the month award of the new SPFL season (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“It was a good win for us that day. Obviously, Stevie stuck us in it early on, but it was good to get the win in the end.”