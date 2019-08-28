Falkirk youngsters enjoy Junior Bairns Day

Youngsters got the chance to meet and play with their Falkirk heroes at the Junior Bairns coaching day, in association with the Great Mariner Reef, at the Falkirk Stadium last Sunday.

The annual event saw more than a 100 young supporters put through their paces with different training drills with their first team favourites. The supporters’ club is run by the well known volunteer Sarah Scott.

Falkirk Junior Bairns coaching (picture: Jamie Forbes)

Normally the youngsters would be in the stand watching the team on a Saturday but this time they got the chance to share the same pitch with the squad.

They got the chance to personally meet each player and receive an autograph and picture.

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon hailed the day as a success and believes it was exactly what his players needed after their disappointing defeat to Clyde the day before.

He said: “It was a great turnout from the kids and families the day went really well.

“We got great weather for it. It was great and the players probably needed that after Saturday to get on the park again and meet the fans so that was good, that was beneficial.

“These initiatives are hugely important.

“That’s the future fans out there so it’s great they get to have that interaction with the players. It went really well and we’re delighted.”