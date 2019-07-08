'Falkirk youngster Craig Gowans remembered 14 years on'

Falkirk FC and former players led the tributes on social media to footballer Craig Gowans who died 14 years ago today in a tragic accident at Little Kerse.



Gowans (17) was a highly talented and promising young footballer but he was killed on the training park on July 8, 2005 when a metal pole he was holding touched an overhead line and he was electrocuted.

The apprentice footballer, who had signed full-time for Falkirk two weeks previously, was taken to Falkirk Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead on arrival.

Fourteen years on from the tragedy, the club and ex-teammates such as Scott Arfield, who wears the number 37 shirt at Rangers and at Burnley in honour of Gowans, tweeted in memory of the youngster.