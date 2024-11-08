Falkirk winger Ethan Ross has been named as William Hill Championship player of the month for October (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Falkirk midfielder Ethan Ross has been named as the William Hill Championship’s player of the month for October.

That makes it a clean sweep for the Bairns as gaffer John McGlynn has also been named as manager of last month, that being the second time this football season he’s picked up that accolade.

It’s also a winning double for the winger as he landed his club’s own award for player of the month for October too, handed out on Thursday the 31st.

The Aberdeenshire-born 23-year-old has been at the Falkirk Stadium since September 2023, initially joining on loan from Raith Rovers until January this year.

Ethan Ross celebrating scoring to make it 2-0 to Falkirk at home to Greenock Morton on Saturday, November 2 (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

That loan from the Fifers, reuniting him with former gaffer McGlynn, was later extended to June and he then agreed a permanent deal upon its expiry after helping the Bairns land last season’s Scottish League Two title.

He’s now secured a regular place in Falkirk’s starting XI, featuring in every single game so far this season.

Ross scored three goals in October, two during their 2-0 win at home to Ayr United on Saturday the 5th and another en route to a 1-1 draw away to Partick Thistle seven days later, and he added another as the Bairns handed out a 6-0 hiding at home to Greenock Morton at the start of this month.

Ross started his sporting career as a youth player for Aberdeen, going on to feature for their seniors from 2019 to 2021, moving on to Raith at that point after spells on loan there and at Dunfermline Athletic.

