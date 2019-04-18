Falkirk WILL have to pay for Ray McKinnon after SFA appeal fails

Falkirk will have to pay the SPFL Trust the £40,000 fine for tapping up Ray McKinnon and Darren Taylor from Morton.

The Bairns contested the decision of an independent panel set up by the football league and took their case to the Scottish Football Association.

Before it was heard though the Bairns made peace with Morton. However the truce and appeal evidence was not enough to persuade the Hampden decision makers to overturn the decision.

They did, however, drop the suspended £20,000 portion of the fine which was to hang over the Bairns pending the club’s conduct over the next two years.

A club spokesman said: “We remain extremely disappointed with the decision and outcome of both the original hearing and our subsequent appeal.

“That said, it is of vital importance that we maintain the full focus of the club on our final three matches of the Ladbrokes Championship season and put the events of recent months behind us as we look to support our management team and players in securing our place in the division for next season.”

The Bairns’ fine must be paid to the SPFL Trust – the league’s independent charity which works with clubs on social and community engagement partnership initiatives.

Morton and Falkirk meet on Saturday with both in relegation peril.