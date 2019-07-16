Ryan Flynn scored the Bairns' first European goal

Falkirk vs Vaduz: Ten years on, where are they now?

It's ten years since Darren Barr led the Bairns into their first European tie at The Falkirk Stadium on sunny evening in 2009

Ryan Flynn scored the winning goal, but ultimately the two-legged Europa League tie ended in failure with a 2-0 reverse in Liechtenstein. Here we look back on the players who made club history.

1. Robert Olejnik

2. Darren Barr

3. Tam Scobbie

4. Marc Twaddle

