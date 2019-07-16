Falkirk vs Vaduz: Ten years on, where are they now?
It's ten years since Darren Barr led the Bairns into their first European tie at The Falkirk Stadium on sunny evening in 2009
Ryan Flynn scored the winning goal, but ultimately the two-legged Europa League tie ended in failure with a 2-0 reverse in Liechtenstein. Here we look back on the players who made club history.
1. Robert Olejnik
Austrian left the Bairns for Torquay two years later. Bounced around lower leagues in England and currently with Mansfield.
2. Darren Barr
Captain left for Hearts and scored in the Scottish Cup final. Now assistant manager at Annan Athletic
3. Tam Scobbie
Local lad left for St Johnstone and was most recently at Brechin afetr a spell at Dundee United.
4. Marc Twaddle
After unhappy spell at Rochdale returned north to the junior ranks and joined the police.
