Falkirk Victoria Harriers' youngsters post impressive results at various events

In what was a busy week for the club, firstly Vics’ athlete Euan Cunningham was in action at the Mannheim International which is one of the highest levels of junior competition, taking place over the course of two days.

Scotland’s team for the 4 x 100m U20 mens relay included Cunningham and together they incredibly broke the Scottish record which had been held for 31 years, finishing in 40.73 seconds, with the previous record being 41.14.

The team, made up of Euan, Rory Voss (Pitreavie AAC), Dean Patterson (GSOS) and James McMillan (Airdrie T&F) actually broke the record twice during the weekends events, having first broken it on Saturday in 40.89.

Next up for the club was the Superteams (U12) National Final, which took place at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Saturday, with 23 Scottish clubs taking part and 160 young athletes.

Falkirk Vics’ Superteam, consisting of Kostas Jakubiak, Kirsty Moffat, Remy Carnegie and James Allison finished in first place, taking the Superteams 2023 title for their fantastic results in 4x100m relays, long jump, javelin and 75m sprint on the day and from points gained from the Superteams regional meets over the past few months.

The Livingston Open event last Friday evening saw several successes for the Vics too. Firstly, Ben Sutherland was first U20 in the 400m event, in 50.71.

In the 300m event, Aimee Calder (U15) finished third in 42.41 and Hannah MacLeod was first U17 in 42.76. The men’s 1500m event attracted 112 athletes. Luke Culliton was first U17 in an incredible 3:59.08, Gregor Hunter was eighth U20 in 4:07.38, Adam Jensen was ninth U20 in 4:09.42, U15 Ray Taylor was fourth in 4:07.87 and U15 Hamish Hunter was fourth in 4:09.79.

In the field events, Isla Clements was first U15 for her 1.50m high jump and Patrick McAtarsney was first U11 for his Shot Putt throw of 4.68m.

Finally, Sunday saw the Scottish National Track Relays Championships, again at Scotstoun Stadium.

The U13 boys ran a relay combining both 200m and 600m distances. Kostas Jakubiak, Ben Upfold, Callan Campbell and Thomas Mitchell ran a great race, finishing in second place in 4:32.55, to take silver medal place.

The men’s 3x800m relay team consisting of Ben Sutherland, Scott Stirling and Kane Elliott, crossed the line in 5:48.19 taking second place and gaining silver medals in the process.

The women’s U17 relay team of Chloe Davies, Isabella Ogg and Katie Hedges took bronze for the 3 x 800m finishing in 7:35.35.

Finally the boys U15 team of Cahal McAtarsney, Ray Taylor, Ethan Gallacher and Hamish Hunter ran a combination of 300m, 800, 200m and 600m in 4:42.17 and took second place to achieve silver for their excellent efforts in what was excellent weekend for the Vics’ talented youngsters across all age groups.