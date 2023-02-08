Falkirk Victoria Harriers: Success across the age groups at Indoor Championship events

Luca Capanni took part in the under-17 male 60m hurdles placing fourth in an extremely close race in a time of 7.43 seconds.

Hannah MacLeod, Katie Hedges and Leya Gibb ran in the under-17 800m. Hannah made it to the final, placing fourth in a time of 2:15.82, while Katie was very unlucky to not qualify from her heat.

Charlotte Horne made it to the final in the under-17 1500m finishing eighth in a time of 4:59.68.

Luke Culliton took home a bronze medal (Photo: Contributed)

Eve Donaldson and Victoria Anestik competed in the under-17 200m, a popular race on the day with 29 competitors. Eve put in a determined effort but was unlucky not to qualify for the semi final, while Victoria placed eighth in the semis in a time of 27.47.

Calum Hendry was the only Vic to run in what was a close fought under-17 800m, crossing the line in 2:10.76 and missing out on a finals place. Luke Culliton pulled out all the stops in his under-17 1500m race, winning a bronze medal for his final in a time of 4:05.39, within a hundredth of a second off the silver medalist and beating the previous championship time.

In the women’s long jump, Victoria Anestik took silver for her distance of 5.37m.

Meanwhile, last Sunday saw the Lindsay’s Scottish Athletics Masters Cross Country Championships take place. Fiona Matheson won gold for the women’s 60 race, with a distance of 6000m in a time of 27.03 while Karen McAllister placed eleventh in the same category. Grant Matheson came 12 th in the M60 8000m race, crossing the line in 36.12 and Martin Gower finished 51 st in the M50 race.