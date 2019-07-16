Falkirk v Vaduz: Where are they now?

Ryan Flynn scored the winning goal, but ultimately the two-legged Europa League tie ended in failure with a 2-0 reverse in Liechtenstein. But here we look back on the players who made history.

1. Robert Olejnik Austrian left the Bairns for Torquay two years later. Bounced around lower leagues in England and currently with Mansfield.

2. Darren Barr Captain left for Hearts and scored in the Scottish Cup final. Now assistant manager at Annan Athletic

3. Tam Scobbie Local lad left for St Johnstone and was most recently at Brechin afetr a spell at Dundee United.

4. Marc Twaddle After unhappy spell at Rochdale returned north to the junior ranks and joined the police.

