07-01-2017. Picture Michael Gillen. KIRKCALDY. Stark's Park. Raith Rovers FC v Falkirk FC. SPFL Ladbrokes Championship. Falkirk goal Myles Hippolyte 11.

Falkirk v Raith: Memorable wins

There have been some great tussles down the years so we’ve looked back and highlighted some of the most memorable ones.

Which encounters are your favourite?

Falkirk put themselves right in the title mix with this 7-1 thumping of their rivals on November 3. Hetherston and McWilliams scored doubles against the ten men.

1. Falkirk 7-1 Raith Rovers: (November 1990)

Falkirk put themselves right in the title mix with this 7-1 thumping of their rivals on November 3. Hetherston and McWilliams scored doubles against the ten men.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Falkirk battled the elements and Raith as they came from behind to secure a 4-1 win in blizzard conditions at Starks Park. Dalziel's overhead kick put Raith ahead before Dennis saw red. Stainrod and McWilliams hit doubles.

2. Raith Rovers 1-4 Falkirk: (December 1990)

Falkirk battled the elements and Raith as they came from behind to secure a 4-1 win in blizzard conditions at Starks Park. Dalziel's overhead kick put Raith ahead before Dennis saw red. Stainrod and McWilliams hit doubles.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
After being finalists the season before, Cup fever was buidling again at Falkirk after this 3-1 fourth round win over Raith Rovers. It ended a run of three straight losses to the Fifers. Keith, Crabbe and McAllister got the goals.

3. Raith Rovers 1-3 Falkirk (February 1998)

After being finalists the season before, Cup fever was buidling again at Falkirk after this 3-1 fourth round win over Raith Rovers. It ended a run of three straight losses to the Fifers. Keith, Crabbe and McAllister got the goals.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Mark Roberts scored twice for Falkirk in a pulsating clash at Brockville. Ray McKinnon was sent off for Raith after 24 minutes for deliberate handball and Roberts scored the penalty, a defensive mix up allowed him his second.

4. Falkirk 2-1 Raith Rovers (September 2000)

Mark Roberts scored twice for Falkirk in a pulsating clash at Brockville. Ray McKinnon was sent off for Raith after 24 minutes for deliberate handball and Roberts scored the penalty, a defensive mix up allowed him his second.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3