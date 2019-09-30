Falkirk v Raith: Memorable wins

Falkirk battled the elements and Raith as they came from behind to secure a 4-1 win in blizzard conditions at Starks Park. Dalziel's overhead kick put Raith ahead before Dennis saw red. Stainrod and McWilliams hit doubles.
After being finalists the season before, Cup fever was buidling again at Falkirk after this 3-1 fourth round win over Raith Rovers. It ended a run of three straight losses to the Fifers. Keith, Crabbe and McAllister got the goals.
Mark Roberts scored twice for Falkirk in a pulsating clash at Brockville. Ray McKinnon was sent off for Raith after 24 minutes for deliberate handball and Roberts scored the penalty, a defensive mix up allowed him his second.