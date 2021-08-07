Falkirk v Peterhead: Keena gets nod ahead of Wilson as Bairns make three changes from Cove draw

Jaime Wilson drops to the bench and is replaced in the starting line up by Aidan Keena

The big news is that Aidan Keena makes his first start of the season, leading the line in a 4-2-3-1, with Jaime Wilson dropping to the bench.

Leon McCann returns at left back with young Cammy Williamson dropping to the bench while Steven Hetherington replaces Seb Ross in the starting line up.

Robbie Mutch starts in goals while Ben Hall and Paul Dixon reprise their centre half partnership from last weekend with captain Gary Miller again going in at right back.

Head coach Paul Sheerin confirmed on Thursday that defenders Brad McKay and Ryan Williamson would be unavailable.

Hetherington is joined in the middle of the park by Charlie Telfer while Craig McGuffie, Callumn Morrison and last weekend’s goalscorer Aidan Nesbitt make up the attacking midfield three in behind Keena.

New signing Samuel Ompreon is straight into the squad hours after his penning a one year deal, taking a place on the bench.

For Peterhead, it’s a good old fashioned 4-4-2 with Russel McLean and Niah Payne up-front.

The two linked up well in the Blue Toon’s 2-0 win over Alloa last weekend, each providing an assist for the other to score.

One time Bairns transfer target Scott Brown and podcasr supremo Si Ferry are the central midfielders with Hamish Ritchie and Andrew McCarthy on the flanks.

Jason Brown, who scored the winner the last time the sides met, is partnered by Andrew McDonalnd in central defence with Brett Long in goals and Josh Mulligan and Ryan Conroy in the full back positions.

On the bench for the visitors is 40-year old striker Derek Lyle, now in his 22nd season in Scottish football.

Falkirk: Mutch, Dixon, Hall, Miller, Morrison, Hetherington, Nesbitt, McGuffie, McCann, Keena, Telfer.

Subs: Martin, Wilson, Ross, Ompreon, Dowds, Weekes, C. Williamson.

Peterhead: Long, Mulligan, Conroy, McDonald, Jason Brown, Ferry, Ritchie, S. Brown, McLean, McCarthy, Payne.