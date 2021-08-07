Falkirk v Peterhead: Bairns sign new striker ahead of kick off
Falkirk FC have confirmed the signing of striker Samuel Ompreon ahead of today’s cinch League 1 match with Peterhead at the Falkirk Stadium.
The 20-year old English attacker is a former Chelsea and Sheffield United academy player and has joined the Bairns on a one year deal with club confirming they “fought off approaches from various other Scottish clubs” to sign him.
Head coach Paul Sheerin told the club’s official website: “Sammy is someone we have had in on trial for a few weeks now and I’ve been very impressed with his application and ability over that time.
"It’s great to be able to get the clearance in time for him to possibly play a part in today’s game.”
Ompreon is registered and expected t go straight in to the squad for this afternoon’s match with the Blue Toon.