Falkirk v Peterhead: Bairns sign new striker ahead of kick off

Striker Samuel Ompreon has signed a one year deal with Falkirk after impressing head coach Paul Sheerin (pictured) while on trial at the club

The 20-year old English attacker is a former Chelsea and Sheffield United academy player and has joined the Bairns on a one year deal with club confirming they “fought off approaches from various other Scottish clubs” to sign him.

Head coach Paul Sheerin told the club’s official website: “Sammy is someone we have had in on trial for a few weeks now and I’ve been very impressed with his application and ability over that time.

"It’s great to be able to get the clearance in time for him to possibly play a part in today’s game.”