Falkirk v Kelty Hearts: McGlynn's side lose unbeaten home record after torrid ten minute opening

A disastrous opening ten minutes saw the hosts lose two cheap goals, with on-form forward Alfredo Agyeman grabbing an early double.

After just five minutes, Falkirk failed to clear from Jamie Barjonas’ shot and the Ghanaian was allowed to dart into the box and slot home.

He then grabbed another three minutes later when he broke free from Liam Henderson one-on-one to slot home past Nicky Hogarth.

22-10-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Kelty Hearts FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 12. SPFL cinch League One.

In the second half, Juan Alegria and Rumarn Burrell grabbed goals either side of Darren Lyon’s deflected effort – but it wasn’t enough to take a point.

“It felt like the players thought they could just turn up and everyone would click for us,” Falkirk boss John McGlynn admitted. “It looked to me like they thought they could just win the game without actually making an impression on it.

"We are extremely disappointed with the result. The plan wasn’t to go out like that and it was the opposite of Tuesday night’s win over Alloa. The two early goals were sucker-punches.

"The first one went against our basic principles, we always say to show the attacker away from the goal, but we let him onto his strong foot and he scored. They had four on two before that too in the box.

"Then for the second we get caught in transition after a poor ball out from us and the boy sticks it away. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

"After that point we had to go for it and I made three substitutions at the break which is something I seldom do. Our style is to pass the ball and keep possession but that wasn’t working.

"We went with two up top and we looked to get in behind their defence. Changing it completely isn’t what you want to do but I felt like I had to do it. The third goal was another one that should have stopped.

“The effort and commitment from the players in the second half was something I couldn’t fault. We threw the kitchen sink at them but it wasn't to be.”