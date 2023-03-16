Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Scottish Cup semi-final date and ticket pricing revealed

Meanwhile, the Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers will take place the following day, with kick-off at 1.30pm on the Sunday afternoon.

BBC One Scotland and host broadcaster Viaplay will both show the Saturday semi-final live, while the Sunday clash will be shown only on Viaplay.

Falkirk earned their place in the final four on Monday night after a comeback 2-1 win over Championship side Ayr United.

Falkirk fans at Hampden back in 2015 for their last Scottish Cup semi-final trip - which saw the Bairns beat Hibs 1-0 (Photo: John Devlin)

Ticket pricing

Ticket information has been shared for both matches with pricing for briefs ranging from £10 to £38 for adult tickets across the semi-finals. The Bairns support will be housed in the West side of Hampden, with tickets available in the Main South, North and West Stands.

Falkirk Support:

South Stand Lower Section P: Adults £38. Over 65 / Under-16 £18

North Stand Section C: £38. Over 65 / Under-16 / £18

West Stand Section B: Adults £28. Over 65 / Under-16 £13

North Stand Wheelchair Users: Adults £20. Over 65 / Under-16 £10

South Stand Wheelchair Users: Adults £15. Over 65 / Under-16 £8

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Support:

South Stand Lower Section I: Adults £38. Over 65 / Under-16 £18

North Stand Section D: Adults £38. Over 65 / Under-16 £18

East Stand Section F: Adults £28. Over 65 / Under-16 £13

North Stand Wheelchair Users: Adults £20. Over 65 / Under-16 £10