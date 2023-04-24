News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
3 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
4 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
5 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
6 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Nick Walsh confirmed as man in the middle for Scottish Cup semi-final clash

Experienced whistler Nick Walsh will be the man in the middle on Saturday afternoon as Falkirk take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

By Ben Kearney
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:35 BST

The Category One referee, who is currently regarded as one of the best of the best in the country, will be assisted by Calum Spence and Jonathan Bell running the lines in Mount Florida, while David Dickinson will be the fourth official on the touchline.

In what is a first for the Bairns, VAR (Video Assistant Referee) will also be in operation at the showpiece match in Glasgow’s south side, which kicks-off at 12.15pm live on BBC Scotland and Viaplay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His assistant VAR will be Graeme Leslie and they will both be stationed in Clydesdale House, the video operations room, ready to intervene on any obvious error, serious missed incident in relation to goals, mistaken identity, penalty area incidents and/or straight red cards.

Referee Nick Walsh will take charge of Falkirk's Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Pictures by Michael Gillen)Referee Nick Walsh will take charge of Falkirk's Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Referee Nick Walsh will take charge of Falkirk's Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

Referee Walsh, 32, was the man in the middle for Falkirk’s quarter-final victory over Ayr United back in March, and he was praised that day by Bairns defender Coll Donaldson.

In an interview with the Falkirk Herald, he called the whistlers’ performance “outstanding” as he praised him for his openness around decision-making.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walsh has taken charge of ten Falkirk matches previously, with the majority of those being Championship matches.

Read More
‘He was outstanding’ – Falkirk centre-half Coll Donaldson lauds whistler Nick Wa...
Walsh last took charge of the Bairns in the quarter-finals of the competition, as John McGlynn's side beat Ayr United 2-1 at homeWalsh last took charge of the Bairns in the quarter-finals of the competition, as John McGlynn's side beat Ayr United 2-1 at home
Walsh last took charge of the Bairns in the quarter-finals of the competition, as John McGlynn's side beat Ayr United 2-1 at home

Meanwhile, the Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic, which takes place the following day, will see Willie Collum in charge of that one, with his assistants confirmed as Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter. The fourth official is Don Robertson, with the VAR Steven McLean assisted by Frank Connor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bairns will now have over 8,000 fans backing the team in Glasgow on Saturday, with club confirming that only a handful of tickets remain for the North Stand.

Whistler David Dickinson will be the fourth official - he took charge of the Bairns recent 2-2 derby day draw with DunfermlineWhistler David Dickinson will be the fourth official - he took charge of the Bairns recent 2-2 derby day draw with Dunfermline
Whistler David Dickinson will be the fourth official - he took charge of the Bairns recent 2-2 derby day draw with Dunfermline
Related topics:VARFalkirkGlasgowScottish FA