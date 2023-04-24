Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Nick Walsh confirmed as man in the middle for Scottish Cup semi-final clash

The Category One referee, who is currently regarded as one of the best of the best in the country, will be assisted by Calum Spence and Jonathan Bell running the lines in Mount Florida, while David Dickinson will be the fourth official on the touchline.

In what is a first for the Bairns, VAR (Video Assistant Referee) will also be in operation at the showpiece match in Glasgow’s south side, which kicks-off at 12.15pm live on BBC Scotland and Viaplay.

His assistant VAR will be Graeme Leslie and they will both be stationed in Clydesdale House, the video operations room, ready to intervene on any obvious error, serious missed incident in relation to goals, mistaken identity, penalty area incidents and/or straight red cards.

Referee Nick Walsh will take charge of Falkirk's Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Referee Walsh, 32, was the man in the middle for Falkirk’s quarter-final victory over Ayr United back in March, and he was praised that day by Bairns defender Coll Donaldson.

In an interview with the Falkirk Herald, he called the whistlers’ performance “outstanding” as he praised him for his openness around decision-making.

Walsh has taken charge of ten Falkirk matches previously, with the majority of those being Championship matches.

Walsh last took charge of the Bairns in the quarter-finals of the competition, as John McGlynn's side beat Ayr United 2-1 at home

Meanwhile, the Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic, which takes place the following day, will see Willie Collum in charge of that one, with his assistants confirmed as Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter. The fourth official is Don Robertson, with the VAR Steven McLean assisted by Frank Connor.

The Bairns will now have over 8,000 fans backing the team in Glasgow on Saturday, with club confirming that only a handful of tickets remain for the North Stand.