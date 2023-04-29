He said of his squad: “We should have everyone available, for the first time in a long time. It’s amazing how that happens, eh? Hopefully we won’t pick up any injuries between now and then. The only one we’ve been waiting on is Sean Mackie, and he’ll be available. Jordan Allan is cup tied and won’t be available.

“Sean (Mackie) is going to make it so that will give us a full complement for the bench. We’re happy with what we’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s always a headache. It’s a massive game that everyone wants to play in and there’ll be a lot of disappointed players.

Falkirk defender Sean Mackie should make the squad this afternoon (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We’ve tried to give everyone game-time recently, and to rest some players as well that were getting exhausted by playing the same team all the time.

"We’ve tried to balance it the best we can but at the same time, it’s a game where you’ve got to try and get what you believe is the team to win the game on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGlynn added on the tough job of picking a starting Hampden eleven, and tempering the expectations of those who only make the bench.

"From my point of view, everything in life is experience, there’s no substitute for experience,” he said. “That’s from my point of view, the players might not agree! Because unless you’re giving them good news, they’re not going to be happy.

“You can only put 11 players on the park, then you have five subs. We tried to bulk up the squad between January and February to give us a big enough squad to go the distance.

“When you have injuries early in the season, you get a little bit frightened and want to make sure you’ve got enough bodies. It just so happens that just now we don’t have any injuries, and it actually looks like you’ve got a bit of a surplus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But with nine players on the bench, you can use that 20 players, albeit you can only put five on. But it softens the blow a little bit that everyone can be almost involved.Sometimes you’ve got rotation going on because you’ve got four players for three positions. The guys have got to realise they might not be involved.

“When it comes to a game like this, some of that goes out the window and you have to play what you think is going to be the best. In those situations, normally you would pull guys aside on the morning you’re going to name the team and explain the decision.

“They probably won’t agree but as long as they walk out the door with no ill-feeling, you move on. Management’s like that, making decisions all the time, talking to players all the time and they’re talking to you.