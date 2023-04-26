Falkirk v ICT: Callumn Morrison eyes revenge for fans in 'biggest game' of his career so far

The winger, who has scored 15 times and assisted 10 times so far this campaign, has played in one semi-final before in the League Cup – with that being a 3-0 defeat to Celtic as a Hearts’ youngster.

“I was involved in the semi-final at Murrayfield so this is my first time at Hampden as well,” he said. “It was good for me, I was 18 at the time and just coming through. Coming on against Celtic, at a time when they were on that incredible run, was a good experience.

"Now going to Hampden, I have the experience of playing in a semi-final. I’m sure that defeat probably affected the older players more at the time. I’d just come off the bench. A big stage like that was all new to me.

Falkirk winger Callumn Morrison wants to take another Championship scalp on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I did think at the time games like that would be regular things but we have the chance at the National Stadium to do things right. This weekend is massive for the club and massive for me as well."

The Bairns lost out in the 2015 Scottish Cup final to Caley Thistle, despite the Highlanders going down to ten men, in what was a bitter blow for everyone involved.

Morrison says the fans will want payback and that it is up to the team to deliver on the day, even with Caley’s Championship status.

He said: “I’ve spoken to a few fans and they’re obviously hoping for a wee bit of payback for the last time. It’s a good tie - they’ll be saying the same as well. We’ve played Partick as well in the Cups and we won that game, we played Hibs in pre-season and we don’t feel as though we have anything to fear.”