Falkirk v ICT: Bairns assistant Paul Smith leans on icon 'Crunchie' as he urges team to become legends

Smith, 60, is no stranger to the Bairns despite joining alongside John McGlynn in the summer having made over 50 appearances for the club as a player back in the early 1990s, during a real golden period with many of the squad then now considered some of the best to ever wear navy blue by the Bairns’ support.

He told the Falkirk Herald ahead of Saturday’s Hampden showdown: “I wasn’t at Falkirk when they got to the final back in 1997 but I can remember the run so well and I was delighted for everyone invovled at the club.

“I was so fortunate to play during the period that Falkirk were in the top tier – we had so many good players at that time with the likes of Kevin McAllister, Joe McLaughlin, Brian Rice, Simon Stainrod, the list could go on and on.

Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Kevin was here at training on Tuesday and he was chatting away to everyone and listening to him talk about that run and what it meant to him and those involved really brings it home just how much a cup ran can do for a team.

“He was there wishing all of the guys the best for Saturday and it was great to have him here with us. Simply put he is a massive Falkirk fan and he was like having any other supporter in the room.

“The players can look up to someone like him and see just what they can aspire to be, and by that I am not saying they’d be anywhere near Crunchie’s status, but if you get this club promoted and into a Scottish Cup final then you are going to be remembered for a long time.

“If they can get these things over the line, the support will have them down as the ones who finally got the club back on track and in the right direction again.

Smith alongside Bairns boss John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Smith added: “I don’t think any Falkirk supporter would have thought in their wildest dreams at this time last year that the club would have be going to Hampden again.

