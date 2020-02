It will also be the first time the two have played in the Scottish Cup since 2009. Here are the last ten meetings of the sides in pictures.

1. Falkirk 0-3 Hearts 21/3/15 Goals from Jamie Walker, Genero Zeefuik and James Keatings gave the Jambos a 3-0 win a the Falkirk Stadium which put them within touching distance of the Championship title. Michael Gillen jpimedia

2. Hearts 2-3 Falkirk 24/1/15 Craig Sibbald netted an 80th minute winner for the Bairns which handed Hearts their first home league defeat of that season Ian Georgeson jpimedia

3. Falkirk 1-2 Hearts 15/11/14 Kevin McHattie and Soufian El Hassnaoui's goals sent Hearts six points clear at the top of the table, Botti Bia Bi's 71st minute goal gave Falkirk hope but they were unable to salvage a point Michael Gillen jpimedia

4. Hearts 4-1 Falkirk 30/8/14 Botti Bia Bi netted a late consolation at Tynecastle as the Bairns went down 4-1 to ten man Hearts early in to the 2014/15 season Ian Georgeson jpimedia

