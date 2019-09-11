Falkirk v Forfar Athletic preview: Bell back for the Bairns

Falkirk go into Saturday's clash against Forfar Athletic hoping to end a run of three successive games without a victory.

The Bairns also haven't scored in over four hours of football but it's their first home game since beating Montrose 2-1.

They received a boost this week with the news goalkeeper Cammy Bell could return to action as soon as this weekend after awkardly fallling on his knee against Airdrieonians.

Ray McKinnon also hinted that new signing David McMillan may feature at some point against the Loons.

Falkirk sit in fourth place, three points off leaders East Fife and, although it is still early in the season, fans are unhappy with performances and results.

McKinnon told the Falkirk Herald: "I don't think we need to turn anything around.

"We need to be more clinical, more relentless and break teams down.

"There's nothing to worry about, we just need to start winning games and that's it. That squad is very capable so we start now. "

Forfar haven't won in over a month and they too have found scoring difficult with four goals in five league games.

Jim Weir's men are sixth, a point behind the Bairns. They've lost four of their last five after a promising Betfred Cup campaign.

Falkirk midfielder Michael Tidser believes Forfar's style of play may suit the Bairns.

He said: "I've played with a few of the boys and they've got good players.

"The one thing is I think they will come here and try to beat us which I think will suit us because both teams will be trying to win.

"On a big pitch that will suit us. We need to make sure we get the ball wide and get bodies into the box and I'm sure we can definitely go and win the game."