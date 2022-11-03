Falkirk v Dunfermline: Sell-out crowd expected on Saturday afternoon as rivals clash

The club say a capacity crowd is expected, with only tickets left in the Main Stand for home supporters with the Kevin McAllister Stand sold out already.

A spokesperson confirmed 7,000 tickets have been sold, thanking the ‘immense’ support shown by the Bairns faithful.

They said: “The club wishes to thank each and every one who has purchased a ticket. With such a large crowd in attendance supporters are urged to make their way into the ground as early as possible.

Falkirk take on Dunfermline at home this weekend in League One (Pics by Michael Gillen + SNS Group)

"Turnstiles will open 15 minutes earlier than normal at 1.45pm to encourage fans to arrive early and to help build the atmosphere in the stadium.”

"The game has been classified by Police Scotland and the club as a high risk game. There will therefore be a significant police presence around the ground and throughout the town.”

Before kick off, the club have also confirmed they will also be holding a minute’s applause pre-game as a tribute to lifelong Falkirk fan and volunteer Gordon McFarlane, who recently passed away.

It has also been advised to pick up any tickets for the game beforehand, with it unlikely that pay-at-the-gate on the day will be in operation.

Over 5,000 Falkirk supporters will be in the stands on Saturday afternoon as the match heads to a sell-out