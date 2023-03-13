Falkirk v Ayr United: BBC confirm live TV coverage to go ahead as normal after Gary Lineker row

(Photo: Michael Gillen)

Gary Lineker’s suspension as host of Match of the Day last week – after he compared lawmakers' language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany on Twitter – saw a host of star pundits boycott their roles in support of the ex-England ace, which ended off in the BBC being forced to shelve normal programming.

Over the weekend, highlights show Sportscene was broadcast on TV with an amended format, while some Sportsound coverage on Radio Scotland was replaced with pre-recorded material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following a series of positive talks, he will now resume his role as host of Match of the Day, allowing sports programming to go back to normal.

A spokesperson for the BBC told the Falkirk Herald that tonight’s coverage would now be “going ahead as planned.”

They said: “BBC Scotland coverage of Monday's Scottish Cup tie will be broadcast on TV, radio and online.

"Starting from 19:30 on the BBC Scotland channel, the show will be hosted by Steven Thompson with Leanne Crichton and Marvin Bartley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be followed by a live draw for the semi-final, presented by Jane Lewis with Colin Hendry.