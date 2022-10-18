The victory, which was the Bairns fifth home triumph in a row, moved them into second spot in League One – four points behind leaders Dunfermline Athletic.

On the night, the opener came from an unlikely source after just three minutes when Brad McKay headed home from an Aidan Nesbitt corner.

Juan Alegria, returning from suspension, then doubled the lead five minutes later sweeping home Gary Oliver’s low cross. The Rangers loanee also netted just before the interval from close range. Alloa grabbed a late consolation through Conor Sammon two minutes from time.

Juan Alegria is congratulated by teammate Liam Henderson

“We started the match like a train,” McGlynn said. “It was a million miles an hour and nothing like Saturday’s game at Montrose – which was why I was so down about it at the time.

"It was a perfect start from us and it was great for Brad McKay to score from the corner. It is a goal we don’t score often so that extra pleasing and we carried on from that moment. Alloa couldn’t really live with us in those early stages.

“Juan had a chance even earlier on before that goal that the goalkeeper made a decent stop from. When he got his goal I was pleased for him too and at that point it was only eight minutes into the game and we were flying.

“A wee bit of slackness crept into our game after that and we were frustrated a little bit although they didn’t look like scoring really. We managed to finish the half well and it was team goal.

Management duo John McGlynn and Paul Smith on the touchline

“The second half was a professional performance and it was poor to concede a late goal but we would have taken 3-1 before the match kicked off against a good side. Some bad decision making cost us making it even more comfortable.”

On goalscorer Alegria, he added: “Juan scored up at Peterhead with a great header and he has added another two goals tonight so that is a good return in recent times. He is in a good place and confidence is high so that is a positive. We managed to take him off too and give him a rest ahead of Kelty this weekend.”

Juan Alegria celebrates his first goal of the match with teammate Gary Oliver, who provided the assist (Pics by Michael Gillen)

