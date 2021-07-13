Falkirk v Albion Rovers: New development squad players go straight in to Bairns squad

Gary Miller is one of five players in the starting line-up who return from last season

Weekes, 18, and Williamson, 19, are amongst the substitutes for the Bairns with their signings having officially been confirmed earlier today.

Speaking on the club’s official website, development coach Ian Fergus had this to say about former Hibs striker Weekes and ex-Motherwell full-back Williamson.

“Ben and Cammy have been with the Club for nearly three months and in that time have shown great promise, talent and desire to be part of things here at Falkirk

"Both Gary Holt and I felt their development should be fast-tracked and we put them forward for evaluation to Paul Sheerin and Danny Grainger.

"Both recruits took part in the first team’s full-time training programme and have impressed in that environment with their hard-work and talent.”

“Neither are the finished article and there’s much work to do – but once again Falkirk is building a reputation for giving promising youth players an opportunity to impress.”

The Falkirk starting line up for tonight’s match is: Mutch, R. Williamson, Dixon, Miller, Morrison, McGuffie, Wilson, McCann, Ross Telfer and McKay.

On the bench are: Martin, Nesbitt, Dowds, Sneddon, Weekes, and C. Williamson.

Albion Rovers line up as: Binnie, Lynas, Robinson, Fagan, McGowan, McKernon, Roberts, Wilson, Wright, Byrne, Reilly.

The bench for the visitors is: Doherty, Leslie, Fee, Folan, Smith, Devine and Stevenson.