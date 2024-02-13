Falkirk trio Nicola Docherty, Leah Eddie and Sam Kerr all called into latest Scotland squad for Pinatar Cup

Falkirk trio Nicola Docherty, Leah Eddie and Sam Kerr are in the latest Scotland squad (Pictures: Getty Images/SNS Group)

The annual friendly tournament will see Pedro Martinez Losa’s side face the Philippines on Saturday, February 24, with the winner of that tie taking on either Slovenia or Finland. That potential final or third-placed match will then take place the following Tuesday in Murcia.

Twenty three players have been called up, with Jane Ross, Chelsea Cornet, Hayley Lauder and Hibs ace Eddie returning to the group whilst Amy Gallacher, Abi Harrison, Kirsty Maclean, Emma Mukandi and Rachel McLauchlan have all dropped out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spanish boss is still without several injured squad members after losing both Caroline Weir and Emma Watson to ACL injuries that were suffered during the UEFA Nations League campaign last year. Rangers duo Kirsty Maclean and Kirsty Howat are also both absent due to knee injuries.

Former Graeme High pupil Eddie has been a key player for Hibs this season in SWPL1, making 20 appearances for the capital club. She will be hoping to make her third cap.

Veteran full-back Docherty has continued to be a mainstay for SWPL1 leaders Rangers while Bayern Munich star Kerr has made five league appearances for the German giants this campaign.

Stirling’s Fiona Brown is also part of the 23-strong squad – and she was formerly a team-mate of Kerr at acclaimed district team Central Girls.

Scotland Pinatar Cup fixtures

Saturday February 24: Philippines v Scotland - kick off TBC

Saturday February 24: Slovenia v Finland - kick off TBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday February 27: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2 (Final) - kick off TBC

Tuesday February 27: Runner up Game 1 v Runner up Game 2 (Third Place) - kick off TBC

Scotland Pinatar Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders: Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Fiona Brown (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan).