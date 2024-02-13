Falkirk trio Nicola Docherty, Leah Eddie and Sam Kerr all called into latest Scotland squad for Pinatar Cup
The annual friendly tournament will see Pedro Martinez Losa’s side face the Philippines on Saturday, February 24, with the winner of that tie taking on either Slovenia or Finland. That potential final or third-placed match will then take place the following Tuesday in Murcia.
Twenty three players have been called up, with Jane Ross, Chelsea Cornet, Hayley Lauder and Hibs ace Eddie returning to the group whilst Amy Gallacher, Abi Harrison, Kirsty Maclean, Emma Mukandi and Rachel McLauchlan have all dropped out.
The Spanish boss is still without several injured squad members after losing both Caroline Weir and Emma Watson to ACL injuries that were suffered during the UEFA Nations League campaign last year. Rangers duo Kirsty Maclean and Kirsty Howat are also both absent due to knee injuries.
Former Graeme High pupil Eddie has been a key player for Hibs this season in SWPL1, making 20 appearances for the capital club. She will be hoping to make her third cap.
Veteran full-back Docherty has continued to be a mainstay for SWPL1 leaders Rangers while Bayern Munich star Kerr has made five league appearances for the German giants this campaign.
Stirling’s Fiona Brown is also part of the 23-strong squad – and she was formerly a team-mate of Kerr at acclaimed district team Central Girls.
Scotland Pinatar Cup fixtures
Saturday February 24: Philippines v Scotland - kick off TBC
Saturday February 24: Slovenia v Finland - kick off TBC
Tuesday February 27: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2 (Final) - kick off TBC
Tuesday February 27: Runner up Game 1 v Runner up Game 2 (Third Place) - kick off TBC
Scotland Pinatar Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Jenna Fife (Rangers)
Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool).
Midfielders: Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Fiona Brown (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan).
Forwards: Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Claire Emslie (Gotham City), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Jane Ross (Rangers).