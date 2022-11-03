Falkirk trio handed Scotland call-ups: Nicola Docherty, Sam Kerr and Leah Eddie to travel for friendlies
Falkirk trio Nicola Docherty, Sam Kerr and Leah Eddie have been called into the latest Scotland national team squad ahead of two friendlies taking place later this month.
Pedro Martinez Losa’s side will looking to put a crushing World Cup play-off defeat to Ireland behind them when they take on Panama and Venezuela in Spain.
The double-header will act as a chance to blood in much-needed young talent into the top squad.
“We want to bring the group together after a difficult outcome against Ireland,” boss Losa said. “It’s important that we continue to make progress and build on the unity within this squad. This camp offers a chance to begin preparations as we look towards our Women’s Euro 2025 qualification campaign.”
While Rangers duo Docherty and Kerr look to have already cemented themselves in the national set-up – the matches will act as a great chance for Hibs defender Eddie to impress.