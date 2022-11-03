Falkirk trio handed Scotland call-ups: Nicola Docherty, Sam Kerr and Leah Eddie to travel for friendlies

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side will looking to put a crushing World Cup play-off defeat to Ireland behind them when they take on Panama and Venezuela in Spain.

The double-header will act as a chance to blood in much-needed young talent into the top squad.

“We want to bring the group together after a difficult outcome against Ireland,” boss Losa said. “It’s important that we continue to make progress and build on the unity within this squad. This camp offers a chance to begin preparations as we look towards our Women’s Euro 2025 qualification campaign.”