Falkirk transfer state of play as boss John McGlynn expects 'one in' during January window

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has revealed that he is expecting a quiet January transfer window, with his ‘settled’ Bairns squad currently five points clear at the top of League One.

The ex-Raith Rovers and Hearts manager, 62, has also been able to call upon a full selection of players in recent weeks with the squad back to full fitness after an early season period that saw a host of players unavailable for lengthy periods of time.

And he has even had to cut players from the matchday squad, with the likes of midfielder Ola Lawal missing out in recent weeks, but the boss doesn’t see much need for any change.

"I don’t see us doing too much,” he said ahead of this Saturday's home match against Queen of the South. “We have some money available but the trick is trying to find the one player who is going to come in and make us better. There is no point brining a player in because we have plenty of them. Where you can find that for the money we have got? It is almost impossible I think.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn isn't expecting a busy January transfer window (Photo: Alan Murray)

“We’re hoping that we can keep everyone that we have currently got. The squad is settled. Maybe one in and one out or something that like. We only want to bring in someone who will make us better.

“We’re playing particularly well at the moment and we are fairly comfortable with where we are. No one is knocking the door wanting to get out. If someone came to me and wasn’t getting enough game time then we would do whatever is best for the player and for the club. That hasn’t happened but I would be open to it.”

One player who has already boosted the Bairns’ attacking options is new signing Ryan Shanley, who joined the club last month after leaving Edinburgh City, who suffered a cash-flow crisis.

Striker Shanley has already settled into the Falkirk squad and is ready and raring to go, with the club just waiting on his approval being rubber-stamped ahead of the games against Queens and Cove Rangers on Tuesday night.

McGlynn added: “We have no injuries or suspensions coming up. We are still waiting on Ryan’s (Shanley) SFA approval to come through but I am sure that will be here before Saturday. He will then become available for selection and that further boosts what we have.

“Over the next two games, with them so close together, I am sure there is no doubt that Ryan will get some time on the pitch to show what he can do. We’ll need to use the squad over these two matches and it will be a test for the group.