Falkirk transfer round-up: Experienced trio join including two ex-Raith Rovers stars, duo sign for League One clubs

Incomings

Three players joined the Bairns on Thursday afternoon, with Tom Lang, Brad Spencer and Calvin Miller all agreeing two-year deals with John McGlynn’s side.

Duo Lang and Spencer both make the move from Stark’s Park after successful spells with Raith Rovers, and at points under then-boss McGlynn.

Tom Lang, Calvin Miller and Brad Spencer have joined Falkirk (Images from SNS Group/Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Celtic youth star Miller left Greenock Morton after being unable to agree a new deal with the Renfrewshire side.

He will be deployed primarily as a winger by McGlynn with the boss highlighting: “We needed someone with a left foot, with quality, with pace and Calvin brings all of that. He’s a natural at the defensive side of the game too, having played as a left back with Dundee in the Premiership.”

On Lang, McGlynn commented on the mentality and talent that he will bring to the side. “He’s a winner and he influences the team with his attitude,” he said. “He would run through brick walls to win challenges, to win headers, to block shots, all while being able to play at the same time.”

As for midfielder Spencer, the boss reckons the experience of the box-to-box ace will come to the fore, saying: “He’s got great experience and has been excelling in the Championship for the past four years.

Craig McGuffie, Lennon Walker and Steven Hetherington have recently found new clubs (Pictures from Michael Gillen/Scott Louden)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a central midfield player who can go from box to box, he can build the game, he’s got a great passing range and he’s got a bit of dig about him as well. He’s got a good engine, lots of energy.”

Earlier this week, goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth rejoined the club after a loan spell with the Bairns last season. He left Nottingham Forest to make the move to his native Bairns.

Attacking pair Alfredo Agyeman and Ross Maciver also signed pre-contracts with McGlynn’s side earlier in the window.

Outgoings

Craig McGuffie and Steven Hetherington have both found new clubs in League One after departing the Bairns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuffie has joined Marvin Bartley’s Queen of the South while Hetherington has rejoined his former club Alloa Athletic.

The latter was captain for a period of time under Paul Sheerin’s tenure – while McGuffie popped up the odd moment of brilliance, including a stunning hat-trick against Peterhead earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Tranent Juniors have signed Lennon Walker after he left Falkirk this summer. He was previously on loan at Bo’ness United.

Ryan Williamson, Rumarn Burrell, Paddy Martin, Blair Sneddon, Finlay Malcolm, Kyle Connolly all left the Bairns earlier in the window, while loan players Blaine Rowe, Archie Meekison, Brian Kinnear, Matthew Wright, Max Kucheriavyi and Kai Kennedy all returned to their parent clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad