Falkirk to begin first Scottish Premiership football season for decade and a half at home to Dundee United

By Darin Hutson
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 09:54 BST
Falkirk's Michael McKenna and Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham in action during a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup group-stage home win for the Bairns in July 2024 (Photo by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)
Falkirk’s Michael McKenna and Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham in action during a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup group-stage home win for the Bairns in July 2024 (Photo by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)
The first Scottish Premiership football fixture list to feature Falkirk since 2009 is out now and it sees the Bairns begin their latest top-flight campaign at home to Dundee United.

That’s on Sunday, August 3, with kick-off at the Falkirk Stadium at 2pm.

Next up for the manager John McGlynn’s men after that is a trip to Livingston on Saturday, August 9, with kick-off at 3pm.

Two other fixtures follow in August, at home to Hibernian on the 23rd and away to Aberdeen on the 30th, both Saturday.

Falkirk's Brad Spencer and Dundee United's Chris Mochrie in action during a 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win for the Bairns at home in November 2023 (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)
Falkirk’s Brad Spencer and Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie in action during a 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win for the Bairns at home in November 2023 (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

October begins and ends with Falkirk’s first Old Firm meetings of next season, hosting Rangers on Saturday the 4th and away to Celtic on Wednesday the 29th, with reverse fixtures following at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, November 29, and at home to the Hoops on Saturday, December 13, and they’re back at Celtic Park on Saturday, January 31, and at home to Rangers again on Saturday, April 11, that being their last pre-split game.

Their season opener is their first league game against Dundee United since a 2-0 Scottish Championship defeat in April 2019 at Tannadice Park.

That was one of three defeats for Falkirk against United that season, the others being by 2-1 away in December 2018 and 2-0 at home three months prior. They did pick up a point against them in home in February 2019, drawing 1-1.

The two teams have played each other three times since then, all in Falkirk, with the Bairns winning two cup ties, by 2-0 last July and 4-2 in November 2023, and losing one, by 1-0 in July 2023.

