Falkirk to appeal Steven Hetherington's red card

The midfielder was sent off after being adjudged by referee Euan Anderson to have hauled down Clyde’s Ross Cunningham in the box. The resulting spot kick was converted by David Goodwillie, but the ten men Bairns held out for all three points.

Hetherington has already been sent off this season having been given his marching orders at the Penny Cars Stadium in August.

A club statement read: “A claim of wrongful dismal has been submitted following the decision to dismiss Steven Hetherington for the offence of denying the opposing team or opponent an obvious goal scoring opportunity as defined by Law 12.”

The hearing will take place tomorrow afternoon.