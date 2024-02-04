News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk to act on supporter disorder after recent The New Saints' cup clash

Police have confirmed no arrests were made following reports of a clash between football fans in Falkirk over the weekend.
By Ben Kearney
Published 4th Feb 2024, 17:25 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 17:32 GMT
Trouble flared on Saturday night after the Bairns’ SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final with Welsh side, The New Saints, who progressed to their first-ever Scottish Challenge Cup final after a 1-0 victory.

Footage of the flashpoint was shared widely on social media.

And a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of a large group causing disorder outside Falkirk Stadium around 9.40pm on Saturday, 3 February, 2024.

03-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v The New Saints FC. Season 2023 - 2024. SPFL Trust Trophy Semi-Final.03-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v The New Saints FC. Season 2023 - 2024. SPFL Trust Trophy Semi-Final.
“Upon police arrival the group were dispersed and no arrests were made.”

Witnesses say metal barriers used for crowd control and wheelie bins were lobbed over from outside into the away end at the Falkirk Stadium, while a sizable group of away supporters were held back for a period of time after the match before being escorted away from the ground.

A Falkirk FC spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is now underway, saying that the club will “fully investigate the incident that took place after the game, working with the police and our partners Securi-group.”

Meanwhile, Bairns’ supporters took to social media to condemn the ugly scenes which marred the spectacle, which was shown live on BBC Alba and S4C.

03-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v The New Saints FC. Season 2023 - 2024. SPFL Trust Trophy Semi-Final.03-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v The New Saints FC. Season 2023 - 2024. SPFL Trust Trophy Semi-Final.
One fan said: "Small element of the support let us down again. Every team has them. You wonder if they are actually there for the football. Hope Falkirk give them a ban."

Another responding to the online videos added: "Absolute embarrassment to the club."