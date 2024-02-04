Falkirk to act on supporter disorder after recent The New Saints' cup clash
Trouble flared on Saturday night after the Bairns’ SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final with Welsh side, The New Saints, who progressed to their first-ever Scottish Challenge Cup final after a 1-0 victory.
Footage of the flashpoint was shared widely on social media.
And a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of a large group causing disorder outside Falkirk Stadium around 9.40pm on Saturday, 3 February, 2024.
“Upon police arrival the group were dispersed and no arrests were made.”
Witnesses say metal barriers used for crowd control and wheelie bins were lobbed over from outside into the away end at the Falkirk Stadium, while a sizable group of away supporters were held back for a period of time after the match before being escorted away from the ground.
A Falkirk FC spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is now underway, saying that the club will “fully investigate the incident that took place after the game, working with the police and our partners Securi-group.”
Meanwhile, Bairns’ supporters took to social media to condemn the ugly scenes which marred the spectacle, which was shown live on BBC Alba and S4C.
One fan said: "Small element of the support let us down again. Every team has them. You wonder if they are actually there for the football. Hope Falkirk give them a ban."
Another responding to the online videos added: "Absolute embarrassment to the club."