Falkirk takeover and Mark Campbell: What’s going to happen?

Falkirk fans have been waiting anxiously for news over the club’s impending takeover but they might have to wait a little longer as it could be hit by delays.

Saturday marks the end of the five-week time period set for preferred bidder Mark Campbell “to have everything in place and to complete the purchase of the club”, but the English businessman concedes it might be “a bit tight” and could be another two weeks before any possible deal is concluded.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old remains confident of a deal being struck and is happy with how things are going.

Campbell told the Falkirk Herald: “That was the target set from the start, that’s what we’re trying to aim for but August 31 might be a bit tight.

“If we can get it done in the next two weeks that would be great.

“August is the holiday season and people have been off and only got back on August 12, so that’s why there might be a delay.

“At the moment I’m happy with how things are going.”

Campbell was announced preferred bidder by the club on July 26 after his “ambitious vision” and “multi-million pound” investment in the club and its facilities.

His plan is to return the club back to the Scottish Premiership, reinstate the club’s youth academy and build a fourth stand.

He added: “The board have been brilliant, the MSG have been fantastic, and I think we’re all singing off the same hymn sheet.

“If I’m being honest the whole process has been smoother than I thought it would be.”

The Falkirk board are set to meet on Thursday night to get an update on the takeover.

The club’s director Lex Miller said: “We’re just about there.

“We will get an up to date report at a board meeting on Thursday, and then we will convene and have discussions on it and look to make an announcement after.”