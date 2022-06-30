Falkirk Supporters' Society: Fan to become new club director next month

Elections for the position currently held by Nigel Serafini will be open to all members of the fans’ society from Sunday, July 10. Members can nominate themselves between July 11 and 15. Voting will take place electronically from July 18 to 22.

“Candidates should have relevant business and leadership skills and experience, be committed to representing Falkirk fans’ interests and be able to devote at least 15 to 20 hours a week to the role,” a spokesperson said.

Society director and board member Doug Moodie added: “The scale of rebuild required at our club means that any new director will need to commit their energy and expertise consistently and way beyond attending board meetings and matchday duties.”

Current director and FFS representative Nigel Serafini