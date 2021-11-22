Falkirk supporters group to invest to invest six-figure sum into the club

Falkirk fans (Pics Michael Gillen)

The Patrons Group is made up of twenty fans who have all invested at least £10,000 into the project and two members will join the Falkirk board of directors as part of the deal.

A club statement read: “Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with the Patrons Group to accept a substantial six-figure investment in the club. This initial sum forms part of a larger commitment by the group to buy at least 750,000 shares.

“The club will also announce exciting news about how all supporters can help increase fan ownership and participate in the democratic governance of the club. Working with the Patrons Group, the Falkirk Supporters Society aims to bring about balanced ownership, where no single group has an overall majority and decisions must be made by collaboration and consensus. These investments will build a sustainable foundation for the club, as well as helping secure its long-term future via expanded fan ownership. We look forward to discussing the plans in more detail with shareholders at the AGM.”

Gary Deans and Gordon Colborn spoke at the last Q&A event

Kenny Jamieson from the Patrons Group said: “We would like to thank the Board for their willingness to work with us over the last few months and their commitment to a balanced ownership model, democratic governance and to creating a new culture at our club. We look forward to working with Falkirk Supporters Society to help to shape a positive future for Falkirk Football Club.”

Club chairman Gary Deans and directors Gordon Colborn, Phil Rawlins and Carrie Rawlins all tendered their resignations from the club’s board of directors earlier this month and the move announced will further progress the club towards a model that includes fan ownership and allows the support to have a genuine say in the how the Bairns are run.