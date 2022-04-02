Falkirk suffer another home defeat as they are outclassed by Montrose

Robbie Mutch reacts to Lyall Cameron's opening goal after he was given space to finish (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

Goals from Lyall Cameron, Michael Gardyne and Ross Campbell ensured the Gable Endies would be vying for a chance at Championship football next season, while the Bairns looked like a side who’s season was done and dusted.

The first real chance of the match fell the way of the home side ten minutes in, Leigh Griffiths’ cross was met by Jaze Kabia who blasted the ball over in the box.

When you take into account the Bairns recent home performances, they had started the match well, but like so many matches at home this year they conceded a soft early goal.

Head coach Martin Rennie on the touchline

Cameron was given space just outside the area to finish well into the far corner to give Montrose the lead on 16 minutes.

The offside flag then came to Falkirk’s rescue to rule out Mark Whatley’s long range effort, which was diverted in by Blair Lyons.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair produced some nice footwork to drive into midfield and set up Charlie Telfer, who nearly found the net as Falkirk looked for an equaliser.

However, it was the away side who had total control of the match.

Aidan Nesbitt goes for goal in the first half

Cammy Ballantyne’s 30-yard effort was well saved by Robbie Mutch, while Michael Gardyne also went close moments later.

It took until 37 minutes into the match for the Bairns to muster up a decent shot at goal.

Kabia took aim from range and nearly scored, hitting the crossbar with a powerful effort.

Just before the break Mutch made another great stop, once again denying Ballantyne who found space in the box to strike at goal.

The second half started much like the first and Montrose were well in front and they nearly had a second when Gardyne’s effort went just by the post.

With 57 minutes on the clock, Falkirk should have been down to ten men when Brad McKay went in hard on Lyons.

The tricky winger then went close with a flicked effort moments later as the away side continued to look the more dangerous side.

Montrose had the chance to seal the three points on 71 minutes when Paul Dixon brought down a body in the box and referee Stewart Luke eventually pointed to the spot.

It looked like a nailed on penalty and the experienced Gardyne stepped up and slammed it home to make it two.

The returning Callumn Morrison came off the bench and attempted to get his side up the pitch, but the hosts didn’t put any real pressure on Montrose’s lead and they looked blunt in attack.